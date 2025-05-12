Patrol car involved in multi-vehicle fatal crash on SR 3 near Belfair Elementary

BELFAIR, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on State Route 3 (SR 3) near Belfair Elementary School that involved a patrol car.

WSP Trooper John Datillo confirmed the driver who caused the crash died at the scene. A patrol car from either Mason or Kitsap County was hit, along with several other vehicles.

“As far as I know, no serious injuries to that law enforcement officer,” Datillo told KIRO Newsradio.

Troopers and @wsdot are in scene with a multi-vehicle collision on SR 3 at NE Roessel Rd. Traffic is alternating on SR 3, expect long delays if traveling through the area. pic.twitter.com/U3UXFKllfr — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) May 12, 2025

The crash resulted in one of the vehicles involved ending up at the Belfair Elementary parking lot. No injuries at the school have been reported, and classes have remained in session.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. WSP said that SR 3 remains partially closed.

