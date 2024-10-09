Seattle to become first city in nation with EMTs administering this lifesaving medication

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says it will train its firefighter/EMTS to administer buprenorphine in the field.

Buprenorphine is a medication that can be given to patients who are being treated for an opiate overdose or to those experiencing withdrawal symptoms.

A single dose provides 24 to 48 hours of protection from opioid overdose.

The department’s paramedics began administering the drug earlier this year, and now it’s expanding that ability to other personnel.

The move will make Seattle the first city in the nation to train firefighter/EMTs on this potentially lifesaving medication.

SFD anticipates around 20 employees will complete their training in mid-October and be ready to administer the medicine later this month.

“This allows us to continue meeting patients where they are at, versus only providing access to the medication at facilities,” said Fire Chief Harold Scoggins in a news release.

“Individuals who receive buprenorphine are often more open to discussions about follow-up treatment, and our Health 99 and Health One units are well equipped to navigate those conversations.”

SFD says it responds to more than 35 patients weekly experiencing an overdose.

The department’s post-overdose response unit Health 99 has responded to more than 514 overdoses since it launched.

Public Health – Seattle and King County says last year 735 people died of drug overdoses in Seattle.

Relief of withdrawal symptoms provides an opportunity for engaging patients in conversation about treatment, recovery, and social service connections.

