Seattle attack on Tesla: Car owners share vandalism video with KIRO 7

Attacks on Teslas continue around the Puget Sound.

Ryan and Ally, a Seattle couple, shared video with KIRO 7 showing someone vandalizing their car last Sunday.

“It’s eco-friendly and when it comes down to it, the car is a nice car, regardless of any political or any affiliations,” said Ally.

The Tesla’s camera caught the whole thing.

Less than 30 seconds after parking to check out an apartment in the First Hill neighborhood, video shows someone walking by and glancing over at the car.

Moments later, they return and quickly start keying the passenger door with a phone in the other hand.

“That you can tell in the video, they’re recording the whole thing – you can easily tell this is targeted, there’s intent there and kind of mockery of it with all the recording,” said Ryan.

In a matter of seconds, the vandal runs off.

The owners noticed the damage about a half hour later and say since then, they have felt unsettled and somewhat fearful.

“Should I not be driving out during these times? Should I now take the bus? Should I worry about my safety? It’s sad to see that, you know, not just myself but other people’s lives are being affected,” said Ryan.

They suspect the vandal was lashing out against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Such is the case in numerous incidents across the country, as the FBI says it’s now cracking down on those crimes.

“I would want people to know that attacking someone’s personal vehicle isn’t really having the effect that you think it is. It’s kind of just sad that people think it’s ok and that they’re using their beliefs to justify crime,” said Ally.





