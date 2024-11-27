Search suspended for hiker, dogs missing near Mt. Hood

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for a 61-year-old hiker and her two dogs near Mt. Hood.

Susan Lane-Fournier from Brightwood, who also goes by ‘Phoenix,’ was reported missing on Nov. 22 after failing to show up for work.

The next day, someone spotted her white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along East Salmon River Road near the trailhead.

Deputies believe she was hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs in the Green Canyon Way Trail area south of Welches.

Although familiar with the area, it is unclear whether she was equipped to stay out overnight.

“Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field,” the sheriff’s office stated online.

From Saturday through Tuesday, dozens of search volunteers, drone teams, and air-scent and trailing K9s spent more than 800 search hours looking for her. While search and rescue operations have been suspended, the case remains open.

Anyone who has seen Lane-Fournier, her dogs, or has information that could help locate her is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 503-655-8211.

Tips can also be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or through the online form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

