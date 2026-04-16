Man accused in Kent double homicide pleads not guilty

KENT, Wash. — This morning, the man accused of shooting and killing two people at a house party in Kent last week faced a judge.

Deangelo Cyrus Lynch, age 34, entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 7. Kent police found two men in their 20s shot and killed in the backyard of a home along 120th Place SE.

Two days later, on April 9, Lynch was arrested.

Neighbors told police they heard an argument, then gunshots.

Prosecutors told KIRO 7 that Lynch hadn’t met the victims before the party, and surveillance video shows him walking up to the men before shooting them several times.

According to information in court documents, Lynch told investigators he thought the men were going to cause trouble, but also denied shooting them.

At his hearing this morning, Lynch said almost nothing, besides good morning to the judge and entering his plea.

Families of the victims could be heard crying, and surged to the front of the gallery when the hearing began to get a closer look at the suspect.

Lynch’s bail is set at $5 million, and his next court date is set for May 4, with a potential trial date of June 8.

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