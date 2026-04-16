Trader Joe’s class action settlement could pay you $102

Do you shop at Trader Joe’s? The grocery store chain could owe you some cash.

Select customers may be eligible for a payout as part of a $7.4 million settlement.

A class action lawsuit filed in 2019 claims the company violated the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act at some stores.

According to filings in the case, the plaintiff, Brian Keim from Florida, claims that some stores printed receipts that included the first six and last four digits of customers’ credit or debit card numbers, putting customers at risk for identity theft.

Trader Joe’s denies any wrongdoing, but agreed to settle the case to avoid further litigation. The chain also said that no customers have reported identity theft based on the claims in the suit, according to a court notice.

According to the settlement website, the settlement class includes only customers who, between March 5, 2019 and July 19, 2019, visited stores where this was happening.

Trader Joe’s customers who think they are eligible for money from the settlement can submit a claim now until June 9. You could receive about $102.45 from the settlement.

To find out if you’re eligible, you can visit the settlement website or write to the claims administrator at the following address:

Keim v. Trader Joe’s Settlement Administrator

P.O. Box 301134

Los Angeles, CA

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