Only 16% of WA officers have completed training required by police accountability law, audit finds

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Most Washington police officers have not completed training mandated by the state’s landmark police accountability law, and about half are on track to miss a 2028 deadline, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.

The performance audit from the Office of the Washington State Auditor examined compliance with Initiative 940, which became the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act. The law requires all officers to complete 40 hours of continuing training developed by the state Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC).

The curriculum includes 16 hours of mostly online community and cultural awareness courses covering topics such as implicit bias and American Muslims, and 24 hours of in-person patrol tactics training focused on managing the pace of interactions and alternatives to physical or deadly force.

Cost, scheduling conflicts among barriers to training completion

Auditors found just 16% of 7,410 veteran officers had completed the full 40 hours as of last May. 42% percent were at least halfway through. Among newer officers, only 14% had finished by their required deadlines.

At the current pace of completing patrol tactics training, roughly half of all Washington officers will be noncompliant when the 2028 deadline arrives.

The audit identified several barriers to compliance. The CJTC lacks enforcement authority, leaving it few tools to compel officer participation. While the commission has data to determine compliance, its reports to the Legislature contain inaccuracies or omissions, reducing accountability. Police agencies also face difficulties tracking their officers’ progress using the commission’s data management system.

Agencies told auditors they struggle with the cost of training and the commitment of officer hours. They also noted the community and cultural awareness coursework requires attending two in-person sessions, making scheduling difficult. Some officers have questioned the relevance of the classes.

The audit recommends increased transparency through better public reporting of officer compliance data. It also calls on the Legislature to convene a work group to address compliance holistically, including gathering officer feedback, providing financial support to agencies, and clarifying consequences for noncompliance.

“The goal of this law is to improve interactions between police officers and community members,” State Auditor Pat McCarthy said. “By addressing the issues raised by our findings, Washington can continue to build better relationships between law enforcement agencies and the diverse communities they serve.”

The full report is available on the State Auditor’s Office website.

Manda Factor is the host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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