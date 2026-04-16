Cause of fire determined at home under construction in West Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department says it believes it has determined what sparked a fire at a house under construction in West Seattle.

According to investigators, it was likely sparked, on accident, by lithium-ion batteries that overheated.

The fire happened on Beach Drive Southwest early Wednesday evening.

Firefighters report that flames were coming from the first floor of the two-story home when they arrived.

The fire extended to the wall and into the attic space.

No one was hurt, but the estimated damage is around $90,000.

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