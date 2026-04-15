Deadly semi-truck crash shuts down portion of SR-9

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A deadly crash involving a car and a semi-truck is blocking a portion of State Route 9 near Lake Stevens.

According to troopers with Washington State Patrol, one person has died.

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon near 84th Street Northeast and milepost 21.

Some photos from the scene. Since a commercial motor vehicle was involved, troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Division are on scene to assist in the investigation. The roadway will be closed for at least the next couple of hours.



WP pic.twitter.com/ed9YNXLbme — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) April 15, 2026

Troopers are asking everyone to avoid the area for the time being.

According to Washington State Patrol, the road will be closed for a few hours while they investigate what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

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