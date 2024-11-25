Search intensifies near Mt. Hood for missing hiker as temperatures drop

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 61-year-old Susan Lane-Fournier of Brightwood, who was reported missing after failing to show up for work.

Deputies believe she is hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs in the Green Canyon Way Trail area south of Welches.

Deputies visited Lane-Fournier’s home Nov. 22 after her employer reported her absence, but she was not there.

The next day, a person spotted her white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along East Salmon River Road near the trailhead.

This discovery mobilized search efforts by Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue deputies, assisted by Clackamas Search and Rescue volunteers.

Search efforts, which began over the weekend, have intensified with additional support from Portland Mountain Rescue, Mountain Wave Emergency Communications, and Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue.

Two trailing K9 teams and more than two dozen ground searchers are also looking.

Efforts continued Monday with expanded personnel and resources. Deputies will remain in contact with theer family as the search progresses.

Lane-Fournier, who also goes by the name “Phoenix,” is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has reddish-brown hair.

Although familiar with the area, it is unclear whether she was equipped to stay out overnight.

Temperatures have dipped into the 30s, and light rain has been reported in the area.

Anyone who has seen Lane-Fournier, her dogs, or has information that could help locate her is urged to call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 503-655-8211.

Tips can also be submitted to the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or through the online form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip.

