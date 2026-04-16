Search underway for missing 23-year-old out of Marysville

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in two days has been reported missing from Marysville by the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Jasmin Daugherty was last seen April 14 at 3:20 p.m. on the 7100 block of 37th Street N.E. She was on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

“This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” WSP stated.

Daugherty is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan shirt, black leggings, and a black beanie. Additionally, she has two tattoos — a “Blessed” tattoo on her neck and a teardrop tattoo by her eye.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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