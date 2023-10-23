Search continues for driver of fatal hit-and-run in Auburn

Auburn Police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight.

It happened near the intersection of 307th Place and 124th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Sunday, in front of Lea Hill Elementary School.

Police told KIRO 7 that when they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased 33-year-old man.

After speaking with witnesses and cleaning up debris, police say they are looking for a metallic gray 2023 Nissan Altima.

A small memorial with balloons and candles has already been set up for the victim near the crash site.

“People need to know that this road is scary. It really is. I’m surprised they don’t have cameras. For being a school they should have cameras to take a picture every time someone speeds by,” said Whitney Silas, who lives across the street.

Silas tells KIRO 7 she was neighbors with the victim. As a mother, she’s concerned with how fast drivers go down 124th Avenue. She even taped up a neon pink sign with the words “SLOW DOWN.”

“Since I have a daughter that’s five, we come across the street here to the playground all the time. I always have to make sure the cars stop before I even walk onto the road because a lot of the time they don’t even pay attention. They just go flying by,” Silas said.

Police are urging anyone walking late at night to avoid wearing dark clothing. They also suggest wearing a light or reflectors if you can.

“It’s extremely hard for you to be visible to oncoming traffic. So reflectors and lights, they go a long ways when you’re out and about at night,” said Kolby Crossley, Public Information Officer with the Auburn Police Department.

Police are checking traffic cameras in the area and investigating whether speed or alcohol played a role in this deadly crash.

If you are ever in a collision like this, police say to never leave the scene whether you’re in the right or wrong.

“You know, ten times out of ten, the crime is gonna be a lot worse if you leave the scene. And the outcomes gonna be a lot worse if you leave the scene,” said Crossley. “That immediately kind of changes the potential outcome of what could be or could not be.”

If you have any information about the driver, please contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

