WA sues over new rule requiring states to share voter lists for mail-in ballots

The U.S. Postal Service could soon refuse to deliver mail-in ballots for states that decline to hand over their voter lists, including in Washington state.

The change is part of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in March aimed at tightening rules around mail-in voting.

A coalition of 23 Democratic-led states, including Washington state and the District of Columbia, is now suing to block the directive. State leaders argue the move could make it harder for eligible voters to cast ballots in upcoming elections.

The White House is defending the plan, saying it is designed to strengthen election security and improve confidence in the voting process.

KIRO 7 reached out to Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs for a response.

Here is the full statement from the Office of the Secretary of State:

“On Friday, May 29, the U.S. Postal Service released a proposed rule for handling ballot mail in federal elections in alignment with Executive Order 14399 regarding elections. “This is an unnecessary rule and does nothing to provide security in our elections. We’ll continue to evaluate and provide feedback to the USPS,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. “Once again, we’re seeing federal overreach that threatens to undermine the rights of eligible voters and override states’ authority over elections. This is clearly another attempt by the Trump administration to exercise authority they don’t have. The United States Constitution is clear that the authority to determine the time, place, and manner of elections lies with the states and Congress, not the president. Even Congress’s authority over elections is limited. “I will continue to defend our state’s constitutional role in administering elections.” The proposed rule will be posted for public comment on June 2, 2026, and comments are due by July 2, 2026. The Office of the Secretary of State is committed to protecting voters’ rights and will continue to administer free, fair, and accessible elections. Updates will be posted to the Federal Impacts on Washington State Elections web page when more information is available." — Office of the Secretary of State

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