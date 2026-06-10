Police seek suspect after bras go up in flames in viral Renton Walmart arson

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are searching for a man who allegedly set fire to a rack of bras inside a Walmart.

The arson occurred at 743 Rainier Ave. S. around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police release photos of Renton Walmart arson suspect

Police have released photos of the suspect. He is believed to be a teenage boy about 16 to 18 years old with darker-toned skin, very short black hair, and brown eyes. He is pictured wearing a gray t-shirt that says “WILDCAT” and black sweatpants with an Army logo.

Investigators believe the teen arrived in a white Cadillac Escalade and went directly to the women’s lingerie section, where he allegedly set the fire.

Help Us Identify an Arson Suspect

Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in Friday evening's fire at Walmart.

Investigators believe the individual pictured arrived in a white Cadillac Escalade, 1/3 pic.twitter.com/PYuX32ZQ1s — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 9, 2026

In-store video shows the suspect crouching briefly in the area where the fire started before going back to that Cadillac and getting away.

The building had to be evacuated and ventilated after the flames were put out.

CLOSED: The Walmart at 743 Rainier Ave S is closed due to an arson investigation.

Around 8 PM, someone set clothing on fire inside the store. Firefighters are currently ventilating the building & officers are investigating.

There’s no estimation of when Walmart will reopen. pic.twitter.com/dWt3pelA9Y — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 6, 2026

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please contact Detective Scott with the Renton Police Department at dlscott@rentonwa.gov.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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