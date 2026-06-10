Kittitas deputy fired for allegedly threatening bar patrons, pointing gun at bystanders

ROSLYN, Wash. — A Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired for allegedly threatening physical violence against bar patrons and staff after identifying himself as a deputy and pointing a handgun at people.

According to the sheriff’s office, on June 7, deputy Nick Burson was allegedly involved in an argument with patrons and staff at the Brick Tavern in Roslyn and became “verbally abusive.” When confronted, Burson allegedly identified himself as a law enforcement officer and threatened physical violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Burson then left, got in his car, and drove past the tavern while pointing a handgun at people standing outside, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Kittitas County Sheriff Clay Myers said that after reviewing probable cause documents and witness information, he activated the immediate firing of Burson.

Myers said in a Facebook post that it was “one of the most painful actions” he has taken in his law enforcement career, but “one of the most necessary.”

“Mr. Burson is a friend, a family member who has served this community for many years. His actions do not erase the many things he has done in support of public safety, and there are numerous people who would not be alive today had it not been for him. That said, no level of past good justifies the alleged behavior, and his actions now forfeit his right to continue providing service as a Sheriff’s Deputy, and he must now face the consequences of unlawfully endangering members of the public,” Myers wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Burson was arrested and taken into custody.

Washington State Patrol will be taking over the investigation.

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