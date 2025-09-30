School bus drivers poised to strike in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett School District may soon face a school bus driver strike as Teamsters Local 38 members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of walking off the job.

The potential strike could impact thousands of students who rely on bus transportation in one of Washington state’s largest school districts. Negotiations between the drivers’ union and their employer, Durham School Services, have broken down, with no agreement in sight, according to the Teamsters.

“A strike is imminent; we’re going to do everything in our power to prevent that,” said Pete Lamb, President of Teamsters Local 38.

Armando Garza from Teamsters Local 38 expressed his lack of surprise at the strike vote, indicating the drivers’ dissatisfaction with the current situation. According to Lamb, the vote to approve a potential strike was nearly unanimous among the workers represented by the union.

This morning, an informational picket was held right outside the school bus depot on California Street in Everett.

It houses the buses that are run by Durham School Services.

The drivers are seeking compensation and benefits comparable to those offered in other districts where districts employ the drivers, and they are not just contractors with another company. Durham School Services, according to its website, operates in over 550 school districts across the US and Canada, employing more than 20,000 people.

Everett School District, which serves nearly 21,000 students, has not mentioned the potential strike on its website, though it emphasizes the importance of student safety and timely transportation.

A statement on the page that lists Durham School Services says, in part:

“Durham’s first priority is getting your children to school, safely and on time, ready to learn. We are privileged to serve as the transportation provider for Everett Public Schools. The students are our top priority…”

The situation at the moment appears unresolved. The Teamsters want to get back to the bargaining table but say there are no sessions set up in the near future. That leaves the possibility open for a strike.

