Rope rescue: Firefighters save person from plunge over 80-foot cliff in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — Around 12:55 p.m. on Sunday, crews from Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue answered a call of a person falling and rolling 100 feet down an embankment overlooking the Skykomish River.

Fire crews arrived at an area near the boat launch on Ben Howard Road and found a person who had fallen 100 feet down the embankment and landed on a cliff overseeing the river.

According to crews on the ground, the person came to rest on a sheer cliff 80 feet above the river.

With the assistance of three technical rope rescue technicians from the Snohomish County Fire District 4, a rope rescue plan was used to retrieve the person.

Using one of the fire trucks as an anchor, crews made their way down the embankment.

After 10 minutes, crewmembers reached the person and prepared them to be lifted.

There is currently no information on the condition of the person.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue credits their technical rescue training for their effective response and successful rescue.

