The Rolling Stones announce merch pop-up ahead of Lumen Field show

SEATTLE — Ahead of Wednesday’s concert at Lumen Field, The Rolling Stones announced a pop-up store for official merchandise for their Hackney Diamonds tour.

Fans looking to beat the lines on the day of the show can get their gear at a trailer outside Gate 3, starting Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Pop-up merchandise stores are not new. Several artists have been preparing fans for their arrival by setting up shop before they’re in town.

Back in July of last year, Taylor Swift fans started lining up at 3:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. pop-up shop. She later performed in front of 140,000 fans at two Lumen Field shows.





