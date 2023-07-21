Fans line up for hours to score exclusive Taylor Swift gear

SEATTLE — Taylor Swift’s two-night extravaganza at Lumen Field has been sold out for months!

Over the weekend, about 140,000 fans are expected to crowd the stadium.

Very early Friday morning, hundreds of Swifties lined up for a chance to score some exclusive gear.

Merchandise went on sale at 10 a.m., but Taylor Swift fans started lining up at 3:30 a.m.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience; like, it’s definitely worth it,” said Jeehae Harris.

“I actually drove five and a half hours from Moscow, Idaho,” said Misty Browning.

They brought chairs, blankets, and beads as they waited in line. Even dads and boyfriends turned out.

“My daughter’s birthday is on Sunday, so perfect,” said Jon Rogers.

Many of them want a specific item.

“The highly sought-after blue crewneck… for my girlfriend,” said Ryan Donnelly.

The sweater costs about $65 at the merchandise trucks but goes for so much more on re-sale websites.

“Why is this merchandise so special?” asked KIRO 7′s Briseida Holguin.

“Well, it’s just memories and experiences — like some of this stuff is in person only, so if I could order online I would, but it’s kinda like the experience and meeting everybody out here,” said Browning.

To give you an idea of how dedicated some Swifties are, listen to the strategy Allison Shapira came up with just to get tickets.

“We had an entire game plan. My friend and I were in Mexico, we had about 20 people on a Skype call,” said Shapira.

Shapira says the group ended up buying tickets for multiple tour stops. By the end of the tour, Shapira will have seen Taylor Swift in four different cities.

As for how much it cost her, she didn’t say but gave us an idea.

“It’s around like $800, $900 for the floor VIP seats, some of the lower bowl you can get cheaper tickets around $300, $400. I know the re-sale for price for our floor tickets are around $6,000 right now,” said Shapira.

