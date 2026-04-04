19-time felon arrested after stolen car chase in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a man with 19 previous felony convictions stole a Honda Civic near Tenino and led authorities on a chase on Friday night.

At around 10 p.m., an officer with Tenino police first saw the car and started a chase after the driver sped away.

Deputies used multiple grapplers unsuccessfully but did hit the car’s tires with a spike strip, leading the driver to pull over before speeding off again, TCSO said.

A Thurston deputy conducted a PIT maneuver and stopped the driver, allowing other officers to pull the man out of the car.

He was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail, facing charges of auto theft, DUI, attempting to elude, and driving on a suspended license, TCSO said.

Thurston Sheriff Derek Sanders says the man’s 19 previous convictions include:

Possession of stolen property

Attempting to elude a police vehicle

Property damage

Burglary

Possession of a stolen vehicle

Assault on law enforcement

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Robbery

Assault

Strangulation

Intimidating a witness

10 additional misdemeanor convictions

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