Rockslide blocking all lanes of SR 11 north of Oyster Creek in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Multiple large boulders are reportedly blocking all lanes of State Route 11 just north of Oyster Creek in Bellingham Saturday morning after a rockslide overnight.

According to a post on X from the Washington State Department of Transportation North, the incident was reported just before 11:50 Friday night, when troopers responded to a report of multiple large boulders blocking all lanes of SR 11 at milepost 13.2 south of Bellingham. Troopers with the State Patrol responded shortly after and recommended drivers to use alternate routes.

At about 12:21 early Saturday morning, all lanes remained blocked due to the incident.

WSDOT North said several large boulders, which are about the size of a car, are still blocking all lanes as of 9 a.m. The roadway is closed from milepost 9.6 to 13.9, as of Saturday morning.

Because of the size of the boulders, heavy machinery must arrive and remove them. The Incident Response Team, WSDOT maintenance and Geotech are on the scene.

They will continue to work in the area until the incident is cleared.

This will be an extended closure until the roadway is cleared, WSDOT said.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

