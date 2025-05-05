Snohomish County deputies arrest 11-year-old with knives at Alderwood Middle School

An 11-year-old boy was arrested Monday afternoon after reportedly showing up to Alderwood Middle School with two knives, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded just after 3 p.m. to a report of a person with a weapon on the campus.

Classes had already been dismissed for the day, but the school implemented a modified lockdown for after-school programs.

When deputies arrived, they found the boy, who ran away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Authorities say they recovered two knives from him.

The child is a former student of the Edmonds School District and had previously attended a nearby elementary school.

No one was injured, and deputies said there is no ongoing threat to students or staff.

The lockdown was lifted after the arrest.

The boy remains in custody, and the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

