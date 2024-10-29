Robber suspect arrested after assaulting a store employee during getaway in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Police arrested a man for robbing a business and assaulting a store employee as he fled with a cart full of merchandise.

On October 24, Olympia Police officers answered a call about a robbery at a business on the east side of Olympia.

According to police, an employee was assaulted as the man forced his way out of the store with a cart full of merchandise.

The suspect was able to get away with a pair of boots and fled in a silver BMW, police said.

A witness was able to describe and get the car license plates, which police used to track the suspect down.

Olympia Police were able to track down the car with a man and woman inside as it was pulling into a home’s driveway.

According to police, the suspect admitted to taking the boots and was arrested for an active warrant.

The car was impounded until police could get a warrant to retrieve the stolen item and a police radio scanner.

