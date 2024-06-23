Road closed after car knocks down telephone pole in South Seattle

SEATTLE — A portion of Rainier Avenue South was closed Sunday after a car driver knocked down a telephone pole in South Seattle.

The collision happened just north of South Walden Street, blocking both directions of traffic.

There was no word on any injuries, but video from Seattle Department of Transportation cameras showed the Seattle Fire Department extricating somebody from the car.

Drivers in the area should look for alternate routes.

Collision on Rainier Ave S just north of S Walden St, blocking all northbound lanes. use caution and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vnm3rAoNHf — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 23, 2024





