Road closed after car knocks down telephone pole in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — A portion of Rainier Avenue South was closed Sunday after a car driver knocked down a telephone pole in South Seattle.

The collision happened just north of South Walden Street, blocking both directions of traffic.

There was no word on any injuries, but video from Seattle Department of Transportation cameras showed the Seattle Fire Department extricating somebody from the car.

Drivers in the area should look for alternate routes.


