Ribbon cutting for new affordable housing for low-income seniors in Tacoma

Tacoma, Wash. — Everyone was all smiles as the City of Tacoma and its partners officially opened the new low-income senior living building in Tacoma.

On September 27, the City of Tacoma and the Korean Women’s Association cut the ribbon to the new affordable housing apartment building for low-income seniors.

Tahona Place was built in the Hilltop neighborhood of Tacoma and will have 87 units for low-income seniors, seniors leaving homelessness and veterans.

Ribbon cutting at Tahoma Place in Tacoma (City of Tacoma)

Veterans can qualify through the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers.

The project was made possible through investors and the city’s Tacoma Community Redevelopment Advisory Board (TCRA), which helped get low-income tax credits and state funding.

Tahoma Place in Tacoma (City of Tacoma)









©2024 Cox Media Group