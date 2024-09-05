Retired ferries no longer going to Ecuador, sale canceled

The two decommissioned ferries, Elwha and Klahowya, are back on the market after their sale to an Ecuadorian company fell through due to breach of contract.

On Thursday, the Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced that the sale of the Elwha and Klahowya is off after the buyer failed to meets its contractual obligations.

On August 19, Nelson Armas, the buyer, began to move the decommissioned ferries out of Puget Sound when the towing equipment failed, forcing the ferries to return to the WSF’s Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island.

“It’s in the best interest of Washington state, the public and WSF to sever ties due to multiple failures to meet contractual obligations and deadlines,” said WSF Assistant Secretary Steve Nevey.

WSF said they were not aware of the poor living conditions and fear of intimidation the crew faced until the media reported on it. Armas has denied the reports.

“As a career mariner who spent the early part of my career working on internationally flagged ships, seafarer welfare is deeply personal to me,” said Nevey. “Though Mr. Armas denies these claims, it’s important to reaffirm that WSF’s values prioritize the fair treatment and safety of all crew members. We take these matters seriously and are committed to incorporating these considerations into our plans for decommissioned ferries in the future.”

WSF said that the retired ferries are still for sale and are actively in talks with potential buyers.

WSF retains ownership of the ferries and the $200,000 paid for the Elwha and Klahowya because Armas broke the terms of the purchase and sale agreements to remove the ferries by a established deadline.

The sale of the Hyak is still pending at this time.

