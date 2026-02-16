Reptile Zoo in Monroe closes for good

MONROE, Wash. — After three decades, the Reptile Zoo in Monroe is closing for good.

Monday is the last day for customers. The hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In August, KIRO 7 reported that it would be closing after struggling for years to recover following the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We tried to raise our prices in April as a last-ditch effort to keep things going… and my revenue fell 25%,” owner Isaac Petersen said. “People can’t afford higher prices; I can’t do any cheaper.”

The entire business and its assets were put up for sale with a price tag of $385,000, according to the website.

You can view the list of animals, enclosures and equipment for sale by clicking here.

According to their website, a new team will be coming into the location and starting a more mammal-focused zoo.

Soon, customers will be able to enjoy up-close encounters with capybaras and experiences with otters.

“We are moving beyond the traditional ‘zoo’ model and stepping into something far more personal, immersive, and meaningful,” the website states.

