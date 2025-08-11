Reptile Zoo in Monroe is closing for good. Here’s why.

MONROE, Wash. — The Reptile Zoo in Monroe is closing its doors after nearly 30 years.

October 18 is the last day it’ll be open to the public.

According to the zoo’s website, it struggled to recover in the years following the pandemic.

Scott Petersen, known to many as the Reptile Man, founded Reptile Zoo in 1996.

His goal was to “help others appreciate more fully the beauties and mysteries the natural world has to offer.”

Petersen and his daughter will continue providing educational presentations after the zoo is closed.

The Reptile Zoo is for sale. The price for the entire business and its assets is $385,000, according to the website.

If the Reptile Zoo doesn’t receive an acceptable offer for the business before September 15, it will begin accepting deposits for the purchase of animals, enclosures, and equipment. Pickup of purchased animals and other items will not be available until after it’s fully closed.

The website states that no animals will be permanently placed until Buyer Agreement Forms are signed by both parties, and enclosures and necessary supplies to take animals home are ready to go.

If you are interested, you can view the list of available amphibians, insects, lizards, snakes and other crawly creatures here.

