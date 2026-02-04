Rep. Nancy Mace calls on Bill Gates to testify about relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Representative Nancy Mace is calling on Bill Gates to testify under oath about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

On X she posted the following:

“We’re calling for Bill Gates to testify under oath on his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Oversight Committee. 3 million pages of Epstein documents were just released by the DOJ and the allegations are SICK. If these allegations are false, Bill Gates should have no problem saying so under oath before Congress. Nobody is above the law. Not billionaires. Not the powerful. Nobody.”

The latest release of the Epstein files mentioned Gates. According to The New York Times, Epstein wrote in an email, journal-entry style, that he helped Gates get drugs “in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation told KIRO Newsradio the claims are “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson wrote.

Another email, according to The Times, revealed Epstein was angry with Gates for choosing to “disregard and discard” their friendship.

In an interview on an NPR podcast, Gates’ ex-wife, Melinda, said she felt “unbelievable sadness”, and that “whatever questions remain” needed to be answered by those named in the records, including her ex.

Representative Mace referenced the podcast on X, saying she watched the interview and immediately asked for the chairman of oversight, James Comer, to subpoena Gates.

“I have questions for Bill Gates about Epstein,” she said.

