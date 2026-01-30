Epstein claimed Bill Gates had ‘sex with Russian girls,’ files show

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The latest release of the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed that in 2013, Epstein claimed Bill Gates had sex with girls and asked for STD treatment.

Epstein wrote in an email, journal-entry style, that he helped Gates get drugs “in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls,” according to The New York Times.

Gates Foundation vehemently denies claims

A spokesperson for the Gates Foundation told KIRO Newsradio the claims are “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the spokesperson wrote.

Another email revealed Epstein was angry with Gates for choosing to “disregard and discard” their friendship.

The New York Times noted Gates previously called his relationship with Epstein “a huge mistake” during an interview with Anderson Cooper.

Millions of Epstein files released Friday

The millions of files released Friday included tips from people with what The Associated Press described as “wild stories” about being sexually abused by famous figures.

They also included emails between prosecutors, printouts of Epstein emails that he either sent or received, news clippings, and FBI reports regarding interviews with witnesses and alleged victims.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group