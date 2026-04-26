Renton River Days announces 2026 festival dates

RENTON, Wash. — A Renton summer tradition is around the corner.

Renton River Days announced dates for the 2026 festival. It’s set for July 24-26.

The event has been around for 40 years and welcomed more than 25,000 people last year.

Families, neighbors, and visitors gather along the Cedar River to enjoy free entertainment, local flavor, and experiences designed to bring the community together.

The festival spans Renton’s signature parks and gathering spaces, all connected by the Houser Way corridor:

Liberty Park

Concerts by: 13 Til Midnight (Taylor Swift tribute), Naked Giants, The Hipsters, Steve Aliment & Annie O’Neil, and more.

Cedar River Park

Renton Community Center

Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park

Friday night concert by Kennydales. It begins at 7:30 p.m.



Friday night drone show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Legacy Square – River Nights in Downtown Renton

Talbot Hill Reservoir Park Pickleball Courts – Pickleball Tournament

There will be a Saturday Community Parade featuring the iconic Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt & Drill Team and a Summer Craft Bazaar all weekend long , showcasing local artists.

Businesses and organizations are invited to join this milestone celebration. Sponsorship opportunities for Renton River Days 2026 are now available. Explore options at the official festival website: rentonwa.gov/riverdays

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