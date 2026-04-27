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WA leaders react to shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Leaders in Washington state are reacting to the shooting that took place Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

President Donald Trump said a Secret Service agent was hit but was wearing a vest that stopped the bullet.

31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen from California is accused of opening fire inside the event. He will be in court on Monday.

“Thankful for the quick actions of law enforcement keeping everyone safe at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” shared Governor Bob Ferguson. “Violence has no place in our democracy.”

Washington State GOP Chairman Rep. Jim Walsh replied to the governor’s post on ‘X,” with the following:

“Tonight’s attempted assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents Dinner is another stark reminder of the danger of radicalism and extreme rhetoric in our politics,” shared Congressman Michael Baumgartner. “Eleanor and I pray for the safety of everyone there, particularly President Trump, Congressman Steve Scalise and Erika Kirk who have felt the impact of radical political violence. All Americans should condemn this violence.”

Representative Pramila Jayapal also posted, saying she was very grateful for law enforcement quickly acting to secure the room.

“Violence is never the answer,” she wrote.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez urged people to “please stop trying to murder the president.”

In a statement Sunday morning, press secretary Karoline Leavitt demanded that the political violence end:

This weekend’s incident is the latest in a series of assassination attempts on the president. The most recent was in February, when the Secret Service killed a man who brought a gun and a gas canister to Mar-a-Lago.

In September of 2024, a man was spotted holding a rifle in the bushes of the Trump International Golf Club in Florida. Two months prior, a man fired eight shots at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The president was hit in his right ear by a bullet.

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