100 kittens in a month: How you can help the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County needs your help caring for an influx of kittens.

It’s the middle of kitten season – the annual high-breeding period that runs from spring through summer. It puts a strain on resources as shelters work to find them loving homes.

Since the beginning of April, more than 100 kittens have come through their doors.

The shelter needs supplies to ensure these animals are cared for.

There are several ways you can make a difference.

You can donate money to provide essential resources, like formula, litter, vaccines, and everything these kittens need to take their first steps.

You can visit the shelter’s Amazon registry or Chewy wish list to stock the cupboards with supplies.

Right now, the most-needed items include:

Kitten Milk Replacer formula — a lifeline for neonatal kittens found without mom

Digital scales — essential for tracking those tiny daily weight gains

Incubators — to keep our most fragile newborns warm and safe

SnuggleSafe Heat Discs — cozy warmth for kittens who can’t regulate their own body temp yet

You can also learn more about fostering to make a hands-on difference.

“Thank you for helping us give these tiny kittens the big start they deserve,” the shelter shared.

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