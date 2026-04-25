Crash in Lynnwood rolls car with young children inside

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department shared video of the moment a car with young children was hit by another driver, rolling.

Everyone inside was wearing seatbelts and is okay.

“These incidents are a reminder that seatbelts and proper restraints matter every time,” the department said.

The crash happened on March 21 near the Alderwood Mall. The department chose to share it now because Friday is the start of their ‘Occupant Protection Campaign’, which is focused on seatbelt enforcement.

According to police, the at-fault driver was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

“Drive sober. Buckle up. Every trip. Every time,” the department reminded.

©2026 Cox Media Group