Police warning drivers in Tacoma after reports of thieves stealing gas out of cars

TACOMA, Wash. — Law enforcement agencies are warning that thieves are stealing gas by drilling it out of gas tanks. It comes as gas prices surge across the country.

Tacoma Police have identified 32 reports this year. While investigators have observed similarities between them, they don’t believe all the cases are connected.

Many of the cases in Tacoma have taken place in large parking areas where numerous vehicles are parked together, police said, such as in commercial lots or fleet parking sites.

“We encourage vehicle owners and businesses to remain vigilant, utilize lighting and surveillance systems when possible, and report suspicious activity immediately,” a spokesperson for Tacoma Police said.

It happened to a Sentinel Pest Control company truck in Tacoma either late Monday or early Tuesday.

The truck had its gas tank drilled and fuel stolen, leaving the business with a significant repair bill.

“We met the AAA guy out on site, and ironically enough, he said the very last call that he just came from was the exact same vehicle, exact same situation,” said Wayne Boudreau Jr., General Manager of Sentinel Pest Control. “Someone had drilled a hole through the gas tank, stole the gas.”

The theft involved an estimated $120 worth of gasoline, but repairing the damaged gas tank will cost around $1,400. That’s if the business performs the work itself. The business was quote approximately $4,800 to get the tank repaired at a shop.

The potential for repeat incidents is a concern for the business.

“The worry is, (the technician’s) got a different truck tonight,” Boudreau Jr. said. “Is he gonna take that truck home and the same thing happened tomorrow?”

Tacoma Police believe the incidents are connected to a nationwide trend.

“We have assigned a number of these cases for follow-up investigation,” a spokesperson for the department said. “Video footage, photographs, witness information, or other evidence provided by victims can be extremely valuable in helping investigators identify suspects and establish connections between incidents.”

A few weeks ago, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning following a similar incident in Spanaway.

To help prevent such thefts, AAA recommendsthieves parking vehicles in a garage at home if available. In public areas, drivers should seek out well-lit, high-traffic locations. When in a secure lot, parking near exits or elevators can offer increased visibility and foot traffic.

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