Tacoma revisits use of boulders to prevent encampments, loitering

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council wants to circle back on the decision to install rocks across the city to prevent homeless encampments and loitering.

Council members voted this month for the city manager to determine if the rocks are necessary and see if some could be removed.

Council members Kristina Walker and Jamika Scott sponsored the resolution.

During the April 14 meeting, Scott said the city has placed boulders in 24 sites in the past 2 years.

“What we are trying to do is understand whether any of the boulders that we have in the city are no longer serving a specific purpose and therefore are no longer needed. We simply cannot put large rocks that block off public spaces in our neighborhoods and then just leave them there forever if they are no longer needed,” Scott shared.

She acknowledged that sometimes boulders are necessary, but has heard from some community members that it’s frustrating that the boulders block off community access. She said some also feel that boulder-lined streets give a false impression that the neighborhood is unsafe or not well cared for by neighbors.

This vote does not guarantee the removal of the rocks. City Manager Hyun Kim will work to identify any boulders that can be removed and look at estimates for how much it could cost. That amount would be incorporated into the city’s 2027-2028 budget. He will also look at alternatives such as the use of trees.

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