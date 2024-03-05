Renton Police detectives suspect missing woman was kidnapped

RENTON, Wash. — Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a Renton woman who was last heard from more than a week ago.

Reyna Hernandez, 54, left her Renton Highlands home on Monday, Feb. 26 to run errands and never came back, according to Renton Police. Friends said that since then, she has not answered her phone or come to work at the hair salon she owns.

A friend told police that he last spoke with the missing woman between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 26 while she was running errands. She told her friend that she was heading to a home in south Renton.

Police said that in the last several days, several search warrants were served, and detectives are investigating dozens of leads. Evidence found during the searches points to Hernandez being taken against her will, and her car isn’t believed to be in the area.

She normally drives a white/maroon Ford Flex with WA license plate APR9503.

Family and friends have yet to hear from Hernandez, which they say is very unusual.

She’s described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Hernandez or her car, you’re asked to call 911.

