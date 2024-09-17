Renton PD looking for home surveillance video near site of deadly drive-by shooting

RENTON, Wash. — Detectives are hoping to find surveillance video from the night when a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Renton Highlands.

On Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day —it was about 2 a.m. when 20-year-old Merly Tahiry Herrera Moreno was shot in the chest as she was riding in a black Toyota Prius near Northeast 6th Street and Shelton Avenue Northeast.

She died from her wound.

Renton Police are asking neighbors in that area to search their home surveillance video between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1 and 3 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. for anything that appears to be suspicious.

If you have any video or information about the shooting, you’re asked to email Renton PD Detective Sergeant Judd at bjudd@rentonwa.gov and reference case #24-9200.

