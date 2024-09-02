Woman killed in Renton drive-by shooting

RENTON, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting in Renton killed a woman.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Renton Police officers were called to a report of a drive-by shooting between the 400 and 500 block of Shelton Avenue Northeast in the Highlands.

A woman in a car there was shot.

She was being driven to the hospital in the same car when the driver pulled over in front of the Renton Inn, at 219 Sunset Blvd. N. near Bronson, according to Renton Police spokesperson Zoe Birkbeck.

That’s where bystanders were flagged down and they called police. Renton Police arrived and gave the woman medical aid, but she died from her injuries.

Crime scene tape stretched across the front of hotel and beyond. The King County Medical Examiner van arrived at around 5:30 a.m. to take custody of the victim’s body.

So far, there is no suspect information.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call 911 and reference Renton PD case #24-9200.

















