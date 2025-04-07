Hazmat crews respond after truck spills resin barrels, shuts down SR 167

A hazardous materials spill involving barrels of resin caused significant traffic disruptions Monday morning on southbound SR 167 near the interchange with SR 18, according to Washington State Patrol officials.

Troopers first reported the incident around 11:16 a.m., noting that multiple lanes were blocked due to resin barrels on the truck.

By 11:42 a.m., authorities decided to fully close southbound SR 167 at the exit for 15th Street Northwest.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Officials recommended drivers exit onto 15th Street NW and then proceed either left or right to navigate south, eventually reconnecting with either SR 167 or SR 18 farther along their route.

Here is what the scene looked like prior to full closure. Alternate routes are a right or left after exiting to 15th then working your way south to get back on SR 167 or SR 18. pic.twitter.com/ASTraerZXR — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 7, 2025

The Washington State Patrol says it will provide additional updates on traffic conditions and the reopening of lanes as cleanup progresses.

The leak is confined to the incident scene and there is no public exposure or evacuation needs. Main threat is flammability in the direct area of the truck. That threat increases when items start to be accessed and moved. — ZONE3PIOs (@ZONE3PIOs) April 7, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group