Hazmat crews respond after truck spills resin barrels, shuts down SR 167

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
A hazardous materials spill involving barrels of resin caused significant traffic disruptions Monday morning on southbound SR 167 near the interchange with SR 18, according to Washington State Patrol officials.

Troopers first reported the incident around 11:16 a.m., noting that multiple lanes were blocked due to resin barrels on the truck.

By 11:42 a.m., authorities decided to fully close southbound SR 167 at the exit for 15th Street Northwest.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Officials recommended drivers exit onto 15th Street NW and then proceed either left or right to navigate south, eventually reconnecting with either SR 167 or SR 18 farther along their route.

The Washington State Patrol says it will provide additional updates on traffic conditions and the reopening of lanes as cleanup progresses.

