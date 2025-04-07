Deputies: 11-year-old attempted stabbing suspect turned in by parents

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The 11-year-old accused of trying to stab a former classmate at Alderwood Middle School last week was turned in by his parents over the weekend.

On Friday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office reported that the child arrived on campus around 1:P30 p.m. and when he got there, he allegedly tried to stab another student.

A teacher witnessed this and intervened.

The student was uninjured in the incident, and the 11-year-old ran off.

The 11-year-old was identified as a former student of the school, so it’s unclear at this time if he was expelled or was pulled out of school. The Edmonds School District said he attends another school in the district.

Deputies were looking for the child after he ran off.

According to SCSO, his parents turned him in to law enforcement on Sunday.

He was booked into the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school property.









