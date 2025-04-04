Deputies: 11-year-old attempted to stab student at his former middle school

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 11-year-old who tried to stab a student at his former middle school in Lynnwood before running off.

According to deputies, the child arrived on the campus of Alderwood Middle School around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. When he got there, he tried to stab another student.

A teacher witnessed this and intervened.

The targeted child was not injured.

Deputies say the child ran off and is on the run.

He was identified as a former student of the school, so it’s unclear at this time if he was expelled or was pulled out of school. The Edmonds School District said he attends another school in the district.

It’s also unclear when the 11-year-old was last enrolled at that school.

There is no active threat to the students, staff, or school.

“We understand that incidents like this are deeply concerning, and we are grateful for the swift response by our staff and local law enforcement. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority,” the Edmonds School District said in a statement.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.





©2025 Cox Media Group