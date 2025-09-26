Remains spread across 5 sites identified as missing man Travis Decker, skull and torso still missing

Chelan County officials confirmed Thursday that skeletal remains found in the area belong to Travis Decker, though many questions surrounding his death will likely never be answered.

Authorities said DNA testing confirmed the identification, bringing months of speculation in the community to a close.

In a public statement, officials said they would not provide extensive detail out of respect for Decker’s family.

An autopsy cannot be performed because of the limited remains recovered.

Investigators said the torso and skull have not been found, leaving unanswered questions about when and how Decker died.

The bones that were recovered were spread across five different sites, each separated by several hundred yards.

The remains showed no fractures that would suggest a fall, according to the state anthropologist who examined them.

Because of the time that has passed, along with summer weather and animal activity in the area, officials said no biological tissue or other material was available for testing.

“The biggest questions are when, and how did he die? Based on the limited skeletal remains that were obtained, that answer will most likely never be known,” officials stated.

The Chelan County statement also acknowledged the widespread interest the case has generated and said that in this line of work, clear answers are not always possible.

“The greatest hope is now the Decker family and the community can begin to heal,” the statement said.

