Redmond Police seek tips in Bear Creek Trail stabbing

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department detectives are asking for help finding a possible suspect in the stabbing that happened near Bear Creek Trail.

The suspect is accused stabbed a woman multiple times on the trail before running from the scene on Jan. 24.

Police are looking for a Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches, medium wide build, and a “bumpy face,” in connection with the stabbing.

He was wearing a green hoodie, jeans, and a black beanie during the stabbing, according to police.

Police are hoping that anyone who was on the trail during and has video footage of anyone matching the suspect description can call 425-556-2500 and ask to speak with a detective.

©2026 Cox Media Group