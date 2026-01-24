Woman stabbed near Bear Creek Trail in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says a woman was stabbed multiple times on Saturday morning near the Bear Creek Trail.

At around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the trail close to 164th Avenue Northeast.

Crews found the woman on the ground and treated her at the scene before bringing her to a local hospital.

A 911 caller reported seeing a man running from the scene shortly after the stabbing, according to RPD.

He is described as possibly white or Asian, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, and a slim build, wearing a green hoodie or jacket, blue jeans, and a black beanie or hat.

The victim said she does not know the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

