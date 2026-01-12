Redmond homeowner loses nearly $300K in door-to-door roofing scam, police warn

Redmond police say a local homeowner lost nearly $300,000 in a door-to-door roofing scam and warn residents to be cautious of unsolicited contractors.

Detectives with the Redmond Police Department are urging residents to stay alert after a Redmond homeowner was scammed out of nearly $300,000 in what investigators describe as a fraudulent roofing and construction scheme.

According to police, the incident was reported on Dec. 30, 2025, in the Education Hill neighborhood.

The homeowner told detectives they were approached at their home by two adult white men with Irish accents who were going door-to-door offering roofing services.

The men claimed they worked for a legitimate local roofing or contracting business.

Roofing work was completed, but police say the homeowner did not inspect the work or verify its quality.

Investigators say the victim ultimately paid $298,000 for a new roof.

Detectives say they are now investigating multiple cases that appear to involve similar tactics.

In those cases, victims report being offered roofing services at what initially seems like a reasonable price.

After the homeowner agrees, a work crew arrives and begins work.

During the project, the suspects claim they discovered additional serious problems that require immediate repair.

Police say victims are then pressured into paying large sums of money for what investigators believe are unnecessary or fraudulent repairs.

Detectives are advising residents to be cautious of anyone who solicits roofing, construction, or masonry work door-to-door.

In 2024, two Irish men faced charges in the U.S. District Court of Seattle for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from an elderly homeowner in Shoreline.

According to the criminal complaint, Patrick McDonagh and Matthew McDonagh were part of a group that traveled across the country scamming homeowners, particularly the elderly, by falsely claiming urgent home repairs were needed.

In one case, they convinced an elderly homeowner in Shoreline to pay them $435,000 for non-existent roof and foundation repairs.

Police recommend several steps to avoid becoming a victim of similar scams.

Residents are urged to get at least three estimates from different companies and to make sure contractors obtain the proper permits.

Police also recommend always requiring a written contract before work begins and verifying contractors through the Better Business Bureau.

Detectives say homeowners should check with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries to confirm a contractor has a valid Unified Business Identifier, or UBI, number.

They also recommend asking for photos of previous work, reviewing online ratings, and avoiding any contractor who pressures a homeowner to make quick financial decisions.

Police advise against paying more than one-third of the agreed price upfront and say final payment should be withheld until all work is completed and officially inspected. Residents are also warned not to pay in full without an inspection after the work is finished.

Police say homeowners should call 911 if someone attempts to access their roof without permission. If a contractor threatens to damage a home unless payment is made, police say 911 should be called immediately.

Anyone with video, information, or who believes they may have been a victim of this or a similar scam is encouraged to call 911 or Redmond police’s non-emergency line at 425-556-2500.

