Duo accused of stealing $435,000 from elderly Shoreline homeowner in repair scam

Two men from Ireland, Patrick McDonagh and Matthew McDonagh, are facing charges in U.S. District Court in Seattle for allegedly stealing more than $400,000 from an elderly homeowner in Shoreline.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested the pair in mid-June and have been held at the immigration detention center.

According to the criminal complaint, the McDonaghs were part of a group that traveled across the country scamming homeowners, particularly the elderly, by falsely claiming urgent home repairs were needed.

In one case, they convinced an elderly homeowner in Shoreline to pay them $435,000 for non-existent roof and foundation repairs.

“This type of fraud on our elderly neighbors is heartbreaking,” said U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. “To pose as someone trying to help them, while all the while the goal is to steal as much as they can from the victim’s hard-earned retirement funds. It is a special kind of cruelty to engage in such conduct.”

The scheme began in January 2024 when the men approached the victim, claiming they were working in the neighborhood, and noticed a hole in the victim’s roof.

They offered to fix the hole and remove moss from the roof.

Over several days, they pressured the victim to write checks totaling $61,000 for their “services.”

They also claimed the foundation was cracked and would repair it with a “titanium tie rod system.”

Despite no actual damage to the roof or foundation, the men dug trenches and poured concrete to give the illusion of work being done while continually pressuring the victim for more money.

They even demanded an additional $20,000 for “taxes” and convinced the victim to wire $200,000 to a third party for building supplies, ultimately stealing $435,000.

The FBI investigation linked the brothers to similar contractor fraud complaints in Washington County, Oregon, and Spokane, Washington, totaling about $50,000.

They used fake photos and posed as reputable local businesses in those cases.

“Sadly, seniors are often an attractive target for fraudsters attempting to steal a lifetime of savings, and scammers are skilled at deceiving people,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. “We encourage consumers to stay vigilant and avoid making quick decisions before doing research or getting to know someone. If you think you or someone you know could be a fraud victim, call your financial institution immediately and report suspected fraud to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.”

Red Flags for Contractor Fraud:

The contractor knocks on your door looking for business because they are “in the area” and uses aggressive sales tactics.

The contractor pressures you to make an immediate hiring decision.

The contractor accepts only cash as payment and demands full payment before starting any work.

The contractor claims to have materials left over from a previous job.

Tips to Avoid Contractor Fraud:

Always get multiple estimates for any work you want done.

Ensure contractors are licensed and insured. Verify them at the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries website.

Check with consumer protection agencies like the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission for complaints against a contractor.

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

