Man shot near transit station in SODO

SEATTLE — A man was shot on Sunday morning near the Stadium Station transit stop in the SODO district.

At around 9 a.m. the man approached deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), but he couldn’t provide an exact location where he was shot, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers searched the area but did not find a crime scene or any suspects.

He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

The Gang Violence Reduction Unit is investigating the incident.

