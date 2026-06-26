Recognize them? Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding car prowling suspects

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three possible car prowling suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, they’re wanted for questioning in connection with a car prowling in the parking lot of a Silverdale business on Thursday, June 18.

The parking lot is on Rubicon Trail Place NW off Newberry Hill Road in Silverdale.

They were reportedly seen in a silver Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and refer to Case Number: K26-004526.

Know these guys?

Wanted for questioning in connection for car prowling in the parking lot of a business on Rubicon Trail PL NW off Newberry Hill Rd. in Silverdale on 6/18

Seen a silver Nissan.



Got info?

Email: KCSOTips@kitsap.gov

Refer to Case Number: K26-004526 pic.twitter.com/LPd4GqAFSZ — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) June 25, 2026

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