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Recognize them? Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding car prowling suspects

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Recognize them? Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding car prowling suspects Photos Courtesy: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SILVERDALE, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding three possible car prowling suspects.

According to the sheriff’s office, they’re wanted for questioning in connection with a car prowling in the parking lot of a Silverdale business on Thursday, June 18.

The parking lot is on Rubicon Trail Place NW off Newberry Hill Road in Silverdale.

They were reportedly seen in a silver Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and refer to Case Number: K26-004526.

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