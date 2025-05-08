REAL ID deadline causing no major issues at SEA

SEATAC — With the REAL ID deadline here, many travelers throughout SEA airport were prepared for the worst — with people possibly being turned away at TSA checkpoints or longer screenings if they didn’t have a REAL ID or other forms of ID compliant with REAL ID. Yet when KIRO 7 was out at the airport throughout the day, it was smooth sailing with no major issues.

“It was like in and out and done. It was… it was good,” said one passenger traveling through SEA.

A spokesperson with SEA says all went well with no problems or concerns with operations and that many travelers were ready with their REAL ID or other form of identification in order to get through TSA. During a conversation with KIRO 7 the week prior to the deadline, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said they were prepared for the deadline.

“And we are making sure that those who are ready for REAL ID enforcement aren’t slowed down when they come to the checkpoint. That is our promise to the public who planned ahead,” Dankers said.

Although most people we spoke with are happy with easier air travel, they also were curious why they had to have their REAL ID in the first place.

“That’s kind of what I want to know. Like what is the benefit to the REAL ID because they really haven’t explained that to us,” said a traveler from California.

For more on what other forms of ID are REAL ID compliant, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group